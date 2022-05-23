Dev Update #22: Build 10 (Map Expansion, Random Events, Arena Champion)

Hey guys,

A large update has been uploaded to the beta branch. Not fully compatible with previous save files, recommended to start a new playthrough.

Opting In:

Right click Dead Monarchy.

Select “Properties”.

Select “Betas” on the left menu.

Select “rebuild” from the drop down list.

The past few months have been extremely productive, I have fixed several bugs and done the first pass on:

Items Update

Arena Champions

Combat Maps

Random Events

Map Interactions

Map Locations

Map Expansion

World Map

In addition, I’ve removed all the placeholder text from UI elements and updated it with the appropriate text and added initial “Journal” entries.

In the next update, I’ll finish implementing the rest of the settlements for the first continent, the models have been added but they have yet to be fully implemented. Then I will be looking into implementing “Trinkets Rings and Legendary Equipment”, which will then help flesh out the new locations.

All items now have the appropriate description. Trade items have been added to outposts and can be sold in the major havens for a profit. In addition, food items have been added but they are different to the provisions you consume each day. Upon consumption, food items will restore a small portion of Vitality, have a chance of improving company morale and will provide a Stamina boost during the next battle.

Arena Champions:

The first arena champion has been added, he is a master duelist who specialises in medium armour and longswords. Arena champions play a pivotal role in the overarching story of Dead Monarchy and are extremely hard to beat. As a sellsword captain focused on rebuilding your company, you will journey across the lands and seek out the various arena champions in hopes of defeating them.

Combat Maps:

Seeing as random events and map locations have been added, new combat maps have been added so that the map locations and random events are reflected appropriately when combat starts.









Random Events:

A plethora of random events have been added. Most importantly, the player can now be attacked while exploring the world map. During the day, you will have the option of retreating easily however if you venture out at night you will be ambushed. If you are ambushed, you will be surrounded by the enemy making retreating a lot harder. Here are the random event types:

General lore about the land.

Gain or lose company morale.

Find herbs, tools, provisions, crowns and items.

Someone asks to join the company.

Company member gains a stat boost.

Forcibly acquire an item but lose Affinity (relations).

Outlaw/bandit/raider encounter.

Outlaw/bandit/raider ambush.

Ambush a small group of outlaws/bandit/raiders at their camp.

Noble retaliation if your Affinity (relations) drops to 0.

Assist in a merchant that is getting raided.

Assist a noble army camp that is getting attacked.

Attack a small militia patrol.

Map Interactions:

During your travels, keep an eye out for treasure chests that will periodically spawn on the map. These chests can be quite lucrative so they are well hidden but will provide a nice boost for explorers with sharp eyes.

Map Locations:

Several types of locations have now been added to the map. During your travels you will come across caves, ruins, forts and graveyards. These locations are quite challenging especially the ruins, forts and graveyards but if you can emerge victorious the rewards will be worth it. These locations are where the future “Legendary Equipment” will be located.









Map Expansion/World Map:

The first continent has now been fully mapped out, visually everything has basically been placed but a few things still need to be implemented. The world map depicting the continent has also been implemented. Navigation is quite simple, the world map is divided into square grids and always faces north. Your current location is highlighted along the border of the square grid. In the overworld maps (traversal), the borders of the maps will have exit zones (North, South, East, West) and you will use those zones to guide you.

That's all for now, the next update will continue to focus on map expansion, fully implementing the 4 remaining havens.

Cheers,

Kevin.