BETA PATCH 1.0.7b - Bugfixes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Bugfixes

Added Monthly Mode seeds for the next few months

🌻 Fixed bug which caused loading to fail in very rare random occasions

🌻 Added safety precautions for partially corrupted save data, related to spawning of water train stations

🌻 Fixed typos in French, German, Italian, Russian

