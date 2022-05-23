 Skip to content

Dorfromantik update for 23 May 2022

BETA PATCH 1.0.7b - Bugfixes

BETA PATCH 1.0.7b - Bugfixes

🧪 Beta: If you also want to test new features earlier and help with your feedback the development of Dorfromantik, then find out here how you can participate in the public beta.

🌻 Community Feedback: We highlight items that we have implemented based on community feedback or suggestions. We look forward to your feedback in our Steam Community Hub or on our Discord server.

Bugfixes

  • Added Monthly Mode seeds for the next few months
  • 🌻 Fixed bug which caused loading to fail in very rare random occasions
  • 🌻 Added safety precautions for partially corrupted save data, related to spawning of water train stations
  • 🌻 Fixed typos in French, German, Italian, Russian

💙💛

