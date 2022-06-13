The Abyssal Tyrants have returned!

Share · View all patches · Build 8790708 · Last edited 13 June 2022 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Tamers! A new post-game questline has become available, along with 46 new Nexomon!

To trigger the post-game events, you'll need to fulfill some requirements:

Have completed the main story.

Have completed sidequests 11, 35 and 36.

You can go to the orphanage to trigger the questline! This content update brings:

46 new Nexomon, along with cosmic versions.

A new playable region.

A Luring mechanic (unlocked during the new questline) that can boost the apparition rate of a specific Nexomon by x15!

A new shop where you can buy gadgets such as the Portable Warpstone and Portable Storage!

A new tier of Cores, which you can craft after certain events in the new region.

Encounters in the new region have boosted stats, and their level will scale along with your strongest party member (minimum lvl 70), so be ready for a new challenge in the world of Nexomon!

Join our Discord community to discuss your new adventure! https://discord.gg/bs659QD