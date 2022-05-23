

Wow, that was one superCHARged tournament! And what an electrified Finale!

But let’s get straight to business and break the news you’ve all been waiting for - the Char Charger’s Open Final Results.

Here below you’ll find the names of our Three Char Charger Champions along with the carefully calculated list of the Top-10 finalists! Well done, guys...Congrats and thank you for participating!

F.O.C.King_Dendeze

FU_Sneakiecat

CN.Yss6551

Dragon_TuVeuxDuPouletOuPas

LGD.LaoKK.903122651

MOF_Z.E.N.A.S

GiDRA_ONikS

LGD.Yuluo

FU_Hector00723_Account2

LGD.DouFuRu

We really hope you enjoyed this thrilling experience and are already looking forward to new challenging tournaments coming your way soon!

In the meantime, recharge your fishing capacities and work on those solid hooksets.

Stay tuned and tight lines, folks!