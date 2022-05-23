Wow, that was one superCHARged tournament! And what an electrified Finale!
But let’s get straight to business and break the news you’ve all been waiting for - the Char Charger’s Open Final Results.
Here below you’ll find the names of our Three Char Charger Champions along with the carefully calculated list of the Top-10 finalists! Well done, guys...Congrats and thank you for participating!
- F.O.C.King_Dendeze
- FU_Sneakiecat
- CN.Yss6551
- Dragon_TuVeuxDuPouletOuPas
- LGD.LaoKK.903122651
- MOF_Z.E.N.A.S
- GiDRA_ONikS
- LGD.Yuluo
- FU_Hector00723_Account2
- LGD.DouFuRu
We really hope you enjoyed this thrilling experience and are already looking forward to new challenging tournaments coming your way soon!
In the meantime, recharge your fishing capacities and work on those solid hooksets.
Stay tuned and tight lines, folks!
