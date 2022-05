Share · View all patches · Build 8790112 · Last edited 23 May 2022 – 16:13:37 UTC by Wendy

Thank you very much for your continued support for Drainus.

We have released an emergency update today with the following fix:

Fix:

Fixed issue where the game fails to restart after gameover if player does not enter any text in the name entry screen.

