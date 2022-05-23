Patch Note : 23 May, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8790063 · Last edited 23 May 2022 – 05:32:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello, FOONDA players!

This is FOONDA Dev team.

Are you having a good time with FOONDA?

The DEV Team was able to solve many problems with your help.

Thank you for actively submitting bug reports and suggestions.

Improvements

Improved scrolling speed of play by puzzle code list

Added descriptions of tiers and levels in the ranking scene

Added Game Guide button to lobby screen

If you visit FOONDA DISCORD SERVER, you can make suggestions about the game / share puzzles with other users / report bugs.

Then, see you in FOONDA~!