FOONDA update for 23 May 2022

Patch Note : 23 May, 2022

23 May, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, FOONDA players!

This is FOONDA Dev team. 
Are you having a good time with FOONDA?

The DEV Team was able to solve many problems with your help.
Thank you for actively submitting bug reports and suggestions.

Improvements
  • Improved scrolling speed of play by puzzle code list
  • Added descriptions of tiers and levels in the ranking scene
  • Added Game Guide button to lobby screen

If you visit FOONDA DISCORD SERVER, you can make suggestions about the game / share puzzles with other users / report bugs.

Then, see you in FOONDA~!

