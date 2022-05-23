Patch Note : 23 May, 2022

Hello, FOONDA players!
This is FOONDA Dev team.
Are you having a good time with FOONDA?
The DEV Team was able to solve many problems with your help.
Thank you for actively submitting bug reports and suggestions.
Improvements
- Improved scrolling speed of play by puzzle code list
- Added descriptions of tiers and levels in the ranking scene
- Added Game Guide button to lobby screen
If you visit FOONDA DISCORD SERVER, you can make suggestions about the game / share puzzles with other users / report bugs.
Then, see you in FOONDA~!
Changed files in this update