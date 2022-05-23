 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jaded update for 23 May 2022

Beta 0.6.4 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8790046 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This may be the last large patch for a while - cleaning up bits of issues here and there so that the game is as good as it can be!
Changes:

  • Decreased target dash snapping angle for greater freedom of movement
  • Added attack buffer for more consistent attack inputs
  • Fixed lingering hitboxes after death
  • Fixed checkpoint button missing in ascent
  • Minor room changes to address people getting stuck
  • Made more changes to the saving system (hopefully helps with corruption issues)
  • Fixed return to map freezing game
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link