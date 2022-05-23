Beta 0.6.4 Patch Notes

This may be the last large patch for a while - cleaning up bits of issues here and there so that the game is as good as it can be!

Changes:

Decreased target dash snapping angle for greater freedom of movement

Added attack buffer for more consistent attack inputs

Fixed lingering hitboxes after death

Fixed checkpoint button missing in ascent

Minor room changes to address people getting stuck

Made more changes to the saving system (hopefully helps with corruption issues)

Fixed return to map freezing game