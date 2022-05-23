Beta 0.6.4 Patch Notes

This may be the last large patch for a while - cleaning up bits of issues here and there so that the game is as good as it can be!
Changes:
- Decreased target dash snapping angle for greater freedom of movement
- Added attack buffer for more consistent attack inputs
- Fixed lingering hitboxes after death
- Fixed checkpoint button missing in ascent
- Minor room changes to address people getting stuck
- Made more changes to the saving system (hopefully helps with corruption issues)
- Fixed return to map freezing game
Changed files in this update