Stats are here!

Bodies can be leveled up in the single player survival mode. Heads will star up upon obtaining duplicate heads. Fight your way through the gauntlet to get stronger!

Wreckingball has some unique moves peppered into his moveset. B.Swole has been added.

NEW shaders and colors for all stages, reducing eye strain while still maintaining artstyle.