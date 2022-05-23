Additional performance options and bug fixes

Choosing Medium or High quality will now turn off Post Processing. I would not recommend using the Medium or High quality settings unless you are on an integrated graphics chip and unable to get decent frame rates. The game should run great on the Ultra quality settings with any dedicated GPU. And I still do not recommend playing the game unless you have a dedicated GPU but for those with an integrated that want to try there are now more options to make it run smoother.

Also some bug fixes on saving settings. Previously if you started a new game you would lose the Vibration and FOV settings you had set previously, that is fixed in this patch.