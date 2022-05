Share · View all patches · Build 8789695 · Last edited 23 May 2022 – 04:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Change Log:

-Updated Swedish language. Thank you, Simon Tessem (Gnydsmelt).

-Fixed issue with being able to go back to sleep after waking up in the apartment in Randomizer mode.

-Added option to disable the screen flash when taking damage. For players with Epilepsy problems.