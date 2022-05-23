Update, Version 20220523

English

##########Content###############

New life skill: Recycling (Increase chance to gain additional raw materials when scavenging items.)

You will now need to select a character in your group when melting items. And this character's recycling skill will decide if you can gain bonus raw materials.

The wiki has been updated accordingly.

Added new life skill book for the recycling skill: the Book of A Ruined Nation Vol. 1

##########System################

Added a new math formula to calculate the bonus raw materials gain by the recycling skill. Details are in the function sys_easy_melt_result_report.

At level 60, the bonus is mathematically guaranteed.

It's possible to get a result that those raw materials you recycle from an item are worth more than the item itself. (That's part of the recycling business in real life.)

简体中文

##########Content###############

新的生活技能：回收 （增加在分解物品时获得额外的原料的概率。）

你现在需要选定一个队伍中角色来进行物品分解的工作。而该角色的回收技能会决定你是否会获得额外的原材料。

维基上同步更新了这个变化。

加入了回收技能的技能书：破败国度之书（第一卷）

##########System################

加入了一个新的计算从回收技能获得额外的原材料奖励的数学函数。细节位于sys_easy_melt_result_report的代码内。

在这个技能60级的时候，获得奖励在数学上是一定发生的。

有可能获得你所回收的原材料的单个价格相加的总和超过原本的物品