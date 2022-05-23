Changelog v0.3.5

Version 0.3.5

🔹Fixed bug with powerup timers not actually resetting.

🔹Fixed blunderbuss powerup range to match upgrade range.

🔹Fixed pickup delay bug with power stars.

🔹Picking up power star if already activate resets timer appropriately.

🔹Visual timers will not be destroyed on garage load.

🔹Fixed bug causing selection box going outside bounds of upgrade boxes.

🔹Slightly slowed piercing bullet speed.

🔹Slightly slowed Firerate+

🔹Slightly slowed Firerate-

🔹Slightly lowered Blunderbuss range.

🔹Buffs will pause and carry over through Garage but Debuffs will not.

🔹Upgrades will show if you own them in the Garage.

🔹Increased HP of Boss 4

🔹Added more Protectors for Boss 4.

🔹Altered timers for all buffs and debuffs.

🔹Altered cost for all phase skips.

🔹Altered cost for all upgrades.