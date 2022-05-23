 Skip to content

Polygon Pursuit Playtest update for 23 May 2022

Changelog v0.3.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.3.5
🔹Fixed bug with powerup timers not actually resetting.
🔹Fixed blunderbuss powerup range to match upgrade range.
🔹Fixed pickup delay bug with power stars.
🔹Picking up power star if already activate resets timer appropriately.
🔹Visual timers will not be destroyed on garage load.
🔹Fixed bug causing selection box going outside bounds of upgrade boxes.
🔹Slightly slowed piercing bullet speed.
🔹Slightly slowed Firerate+
🔹Slightly slowed Firerate-
🔹Slightly lowered Blunderbuss range.
🔹Buffs will pause and carry over through Garage but Debuffs will not.
🔹Upgrades will show if you own them in the Garage.
🔹Increased HP of Boss 4
🔹Added more Protectors for Boss 4.
🔹Altered timers for all buffs and debuffs.
🔹Altered cost for all phase skips.
🔹Altered cost for all upgrades.

