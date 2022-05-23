Season 2 started! Update 1.1.5 Released.

I'm making the game seasonal and doing a server reset for season 2 since the player count is pretty low and tons of people are requesting a reset.

The seasons will be really long, like a year or more since it's the type of game it is. I'm going to add stuff that is carried over from one season to another such as titles to lessen the feeling of "What's the point of doing anything if it's all going to be lost", and the starter system will be more customizable and kept between seasons. Existing alliances will also be kept. Time Crystals purchased will also be re-added.

I'm not just doing a server reset though, a lot of work has been put into the update that will come with it.

The reset will come with the 1.1.5 update which adds:

Passive credit income added back.

Stellar Rep leveling reworked to cost Credits since any positive income will become Credits now. (So Honorariums removed)

Reworked worker/tourist growth to not use an invisible cap and show "Max Tourists" gained from the Standard of Living bonus on the Resort itself.

Easier ship leveling.

Anti-bot screen fixed so logging out can't bypass it.

Planets creatable and destroyable in starter system up to 11 planets. (which will be carried over from one season to another.)

Citadel nerfed a little bit.

The "Alien Homeworld" raid made easier.

Ease of use features like the bazaar screen having arrows to scroll between resource types.

Several other UIs given a bit of love.

Hopefully it revitalizes the game. It's definitely at it's best when the server is fresh. (edited)