Share · View all patches · Build 8789122 · Last edited 23 May 2022 – 01:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Aurora Ai has been improved.

All NPC's and Enemies movement speed is now affected by the angle of the slope they are moving on and slow down going uphill and speed up going downhill.

Hunters and Guards can down aim better and can aim uphill or downhill!

minor bug fixes