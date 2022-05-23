EARLY ACCESS BUILD 25

We have reached 25 Early Access builds - which may be seen as some for of a milestone. It is days short of 2 years since the game entered Early Access, after 1.5 years in private Alpha, and there is still improvements finding its way into the game.

In this update we are introducing the first fully destructible environment items, such as tables, chairs, benches, barrels and so on, that will both appear in the levels at different levels of damaged (random for each playthrough within specified instance-unique parameters) but that can also be further destroyed by Operator or Monster interactions. The most direct way this will affect the gameplay is that this both allows for more 'level clutter' to be introduced, but also to allow for dynamic adjustments of cover and concealment, where an item that starts out giving good cover can be destroyed to such a degree that it no longer function as cover from gunfire (good for Operators, less so for Monsters).

it also brings a level of life to the corridors and tunnels that otherwise could feel a bit static.

More custom furniture and ad hoc barricades will be introduced later on too.

To take advantage of the coming interactions with the physics-based pieces introduced a new decal-handling was added where decals are now able to be linked to moving objects and even Monsters. As such several Impact Effects have also been updated and more will be later on.

Full changelog