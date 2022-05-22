-Added a bunch of blocks into the game. This makes the gameplay quite a bit more challenging.
-Added the background back in the game. This background should be pretty efficient and cause minimal slowdown.
Super Star Shooter 16 update for 22 May 2022
Patch Notes for May 22, 2022
