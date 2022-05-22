 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Star Explorers update for 22 May 2022

Star Explorers Updated to Version 5.1.9

Share · View all patches · Build 8788941 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A few issues were addressed.

  1. Flashing damage panel. It seems if you were taking damage from some environmental condition on a planet, you would see the damage panel flash quickly whenever you returned to the landing craft to re-fill your oxygen tanks. This should no longer happen. Sorry for anyone who experienced this.

  2. Crashed UFOs had a strange problem where some areas appeared to use the natural cave tiles instead of UFO tiles. This should be resolved, even in caves where it happened before. I would appreciate if anyone can corroborate this is resolved.

  3. Also, some crashed UFOs could form with only one sad, empty room. I think this should be working better now. Let me know if you encounter this again.

Changed files in this update

Star Explorers Content Depot 502721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link