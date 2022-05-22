Star Explorers Updated to Version 5.1.9

A few issues were addressed.

Flashing damage panel. It seems if you were taking damage from some environmental condition on a planet, you would see the damage panel flash quickly whenever you returned to the landing craft to re-fill your oxygen tanks. This should no longer happen. Sorry for anyone who experienced this.

Crashed UFOs had a strange problem where some areas appeared to use the natural cave tiles instead of UFO tiles. This should be resolved, even in caves where it happened before. I would appreciate if anyone can corroborate this is resolved.