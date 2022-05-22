 Skip to content

Markerboard Jungle: Frogs update for 22 May 2022

May 22nd beta testing update

May 22nd beta testing update

Build 8788935

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

v1.00.09.2022.05.22b

A beta build is now available with fixes for the following bugs:

  • Very slow level loading bars on some computers
  • Camera rotation was too slow on some computers
  • Camera movement was too slow on some computers
  • Save games were sometimes overwriting the wrong player when replaying the polliwog tutorial
  • Steam Deck optimizations

To play a Beta build:

  • Find Markerboard Jungle: Frogs in your list of games on the left side
  • Right click the game name
  • Select Properties at the bottom of the list
  • Select the BETAS tab on the right side
  • Choose a build to test from the dropdown list
  • The game should now update to your selected Beta Test

This beta is only testing these bug fixes. Content additions to the gameplay will be featured in our next official live build!

Changed depots in beta branch

Markerboard Jungle: Frogs Content Depot 1014201
