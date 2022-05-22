May 22nd beta testing update

Share · View all patches · Build 8788935 · Last edited 23 May 2022 – 01:13:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

v1.00.09.2022.05.22b

A beta build is now available with fixes for the following bugs:

Very slow level loading bars on some computers

Camera rotation was too slow on some computers

Camera movement was too slow on some computers

Save games were sometimes overwriting the wrong player when replaying the polliwog tutorial

Steam Deck optimizations

To play a Beta build:

Find Markerboard Jungle: Frogs in your list of games on the left side

in your list of games on the left side Right click the game name

Select Properties at the bottom of the list

Select the BETAS tab on the right side

Choose a build to test from the dropdown list

The game should now update to your selected Beta Test

This beta is only testing these bug fixes. Content additions to the gameplay will be featured in our next official live build!