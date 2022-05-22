INFRA now available with Korean localization!

Annyeong Haseyo,

This is a fan localization, so a big thank you to 거북행자 and 행복한나라

for your tremendous effort on going through, and translating, all the subtitles and textures in INFRA!

To use the Korean localization in INFRA, the language of Steam must be set to Korean. This can be done by selecting "Steam", "Settings", "Interface" and then Korean from the drop-down menu.

If you wish to continue using English subtitles in INFRA, you can right-click INFRA on Steam, select "Set Launch Options..." and type in "-language english".