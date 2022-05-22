4.1.15 - Hermit Gameplay & Balance Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8788737 · Last edited 22 May 2022 – 22:39:07 UTC by Wendy

BUGFIX: Covet now properly triggers discard effects.

BUGFIX: Consistent with all other cards, Covet can no longer draw itself.

BUGFIX: Fixed minor graphical issues with Heroic Bravado.

CHANGE: Lone Wolf no longer exhausts and reduces cost of the card to 0 this turn.

CHANGE: Eternal Form now reads "Ethereal. At the start of each turn, reduce the cost of all cards in hand by 1 this turn.".

CHANGE: Reprieve now reads "Ethereal. Heal 12(15) HP. Exhaust.".

CHANGE: Body Armor now grants extra Block if discarding any non-Attack card, rather than a Skill.

CHANGE: Desperado is now Uncommon and reads "Deal 10(12) damage. Double this cards damage this combat. It costs 1 more.".

CHANGE: Gambit now returns 1 less Attack to hand, but reduces their cost by 1 that turn.

CHANGE: When upgraded, Glare retains, but applies 1 less Weak.

CHANGE: Snapshot now reads "Deal 5(7) damage. Dead On: Gain Block equal to the unblocked damage dealt."

CHANGE: Maintenance now reads "Strikes deal 3(4) more damage this combat. Gain 1(2) Dexterity. Increase the cost of this card by 1 this combat."

CHANGE: Itchy Trigger is now 1-cost and reads "Deal 7(9) damage. Dead On: Reduce the cost of a random card in your hand by 1(2) this turn."

CHANGE: Bruise is no longer reduced on hit. Values adjusted accordingly.

CHANGE: Rye Stalk now reads "At the end of your turn, all enemies lose HP equal to their Bruise."

BALANCE: Purgatory now always ethereal and deals 24(30) damage.

BALANCE: Vantage grants 1 more Block.

BALANCE: Adapt now grants 2 more block.

BALANCE: Ghostly Presence now applies 1 more Weak when upgraded, but grants 2 less Block.

BALANCE: Gestalt back to 1 cost.

BALANCE: Roughhouse grants 4 more Block.

BALANCE: Magnum damage down to 5>7.

BALANCE: Showdown is now always 1-cost, deals 8(13) damage and Exhausts. The text has been modified, but playing Strikes still works the same.

BALANCE: Base Dive grants 1 more Block. (Still grants 10 Block when upgraded.)

BALANCE: Pistol Whip numbers tweaked.

BALANCE: High Caliber now adds the Strike to your hand. It deals 15 damage, down from 18, when upgraded.

BALANCE: Rugged minimum damage reduced to 2.

BALANCE: Coalescence grants 1 more Block.

Many new Beta Art submissions from the community have been added.

French Translation is now available, courtesy of MisterShaokahn!

ZHS localization updated and polished.