4.1.15 - Hermit Gameplay & Balance Update

BUGFIX: Covet now properly triggers discard effects.
BUGFIX: Consistent with all other cards, Covet can no longer draw itself.
BUGFIX: Fixed minor graphical issues with Heroic Bravado.
CHANGE: Lone Wolf no longer exhausts and reduces cost of the card to 0 this turn.
CHANGE: Eternal Form now reads "Ethereal. At the start of each turn, reduce the cost of all cards in hand by 1 this turn.".
CHANGE: Reprieve now reads "Ethereal. Heal 12(15) HP. Exhaust.".
CHANGE: Body Armor now grants extra Block if discarding any non-Attack card, rather than a Skill.
CHANGE: Desperado is now Uncommon and reads "Deal 10(12) damage. Double this cards damage this combat. It costs 1 more.".
CHANGE: Gambit now returns 1 less Attack to hand, but reduces their cost by 1 that turn.
CHANGE: When upgraded, Glare retains, but applies 1 less Weak.
CHANGE: Snapshot now reads "Deal 5(7) damage. Dead On: Gain Block equal to the unblocked damage dealt."
CHANGE: Maintenance now reads "Strikes deal 3(4) more damage this combat. Gain 1(2) Dexterity. Increase the cost of this card by 1 this combat."
CHANGE: Itchy Trigger is now 1-cost and reads "Deal 7(9) damage. Dead On: Reduce the cost of a random card in your hand by 1(2) this turn."
CHANGE: Bruise is no longer reduced on hit. Values adjusted accordingly.
CHANGE: Rye Stalk now reads "At the end of your turn, all enemies lose HP equal to their Bruise."
BALANCE: Purgatory now always ethereal and deals 24(30) damage.
BALANCE: Vantage grants 1 more Block.
BALANCE: Adapt now grants 2 more block.
BALANCE: Ghostly Presence now applies 1 more Weak when upgraded, but grants 2 less Block.
BALANCE: Gestalt back to 1 cost.
BALANCE: Roughhouse grants 4 more Block.
BALANCE: Magnum damage down to 5>7.
BALANCE: Showdown is now always 1-cost, deals 8(13) damage and Exhausts. The text has been modified, but playing Strikes still works the same.
BALANCE: Base Dive grants 1 more Block. (Still grants 10 Block when upgraded.)
BALANCE: Pistol Whip numbers tweaked.
BALANCE: High Caliber now adds the Strike to your hand. It deals 15 damage, down from 18, when upgraded.
BALANCE: Rugged minimum damage reduced to 2.
BALANCE: Coalescence grants 1 more Block.
Many new Beta Art submissions from the community have been added.
French Translation is now available, courtesy of MisterShaokahn!
ZHS localization updated and polished.
