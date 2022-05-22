Fixed a major issue with friction not being applied on the ground when accelerating above max speed. This made the movement update pretty ridiculous, whoops... Now it should be working as intended.

Fixed drop in strafing physics.

Vault jump only triggers when facing the wall you are touching and reduced the jump boost multiplier from 50% to 25%. This is still just a placeholder and will be refined further over time.

Fixed broken drop suit skins.

Updated shield glow effect to be more fresnel/outline based.

Gun Game now starts with a knife. I have different plans for the prequeue, this is just a temporary workaround for the spawn chaos.

Slightly brighter and more colourful map lighting.

Increased hardcoded in-game max FPS to 250 (until it becomes configurable).

Increased streaming distance on some sublevels. Need to watch out for performance issues.