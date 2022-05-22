Small QOL update

Added a skip tutorial button to the tutorial.
The development of the bonus map is going great, though, we are not sure when it will be completed. It will be the game's biggest and most dynamic map yet! Can't wait for you guys to play it!
Have fun!
