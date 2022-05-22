 Skip to content

PongBreak update for 22 May 2022

Small QOL update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a skip tutorial button to the tutorial.

The development of the bonus map is going great, though, we are not sure when it will be completed. It will be the game's biggest and most dynamic map yet! Can't wait for you guys to play it!

Have fun!

