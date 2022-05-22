The Undergrowth — v0.11

Share · View all patches · Build 8788460 · Last edited 22 May 2022 – 20:26:03 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Sealers! It's update time again. I've been working extremely hard for the last two months cooking up this update (I swear I'm almost done polishing old content!). I'm excited to share these improvements, but really excited to be this much closer to working on spicy new content in the coming months. Have fun deciphering the frantic scribbles of a mad game designer reading the patch notes!

General:

Recoded interaction system:

It's no longer possible for a single interact press to do multiple things (like pickup an item and activate the boss seal at the same time).

What you're interacting with is now based on distance, you'll always select the closest available interactable.

Multiple players can no longer interact with the same thing at the same time.

Various other changes. This was a lot more work than it should have been but hey adding more interactable in the future will be easy.

Active Items:

Player huds now display your 4 bound active items.

Consumables are no longer deleted when out of charges.

You can now discard active items from the item wheel.

Added a new potion shrine that refills one use of every potion in your inventory.

All potions now have a 1 second cooldown.

Cooldowns and uses now shown in compendium.

[b]Updated lots of active items, see item changes below.[/b]

Added zoom scale option!

High resolution monitors can now select render scales beyond 4x.

Updated default settings to 4x render & 1.25x zoom.

Polish:

Updated general vfx.

Updated particle rendering (lots of particles are now processed on the gpu).

Updated rooted status effect vfx.

Updated players taking damage vfx.

Updated void replicator & brewer sprites.

Updated shop sprites.

Updated chest open vfx & sfx.

Updated item pickup vfx & sfx.

Updated gold pickup sound.

Added vfx and sfx for spending gold.

Updated hud health bars.

Updated hud cooldowns.

Updated fonts & UI elements.

Updated compendium.

Optimizations:

Optimized off-screen things.

Optimized interactables.

Optimized magic missiles.

Optimized trail effects.

Optimized damage numbers.

Optimized enemy health bars.

Tweaks:

Duplicate buff icons now stack.

Some buff icons show power level now.

Damage numbers can now stack together into one.

Damage numbers below 1.0 are no longer rounded down to 0. They now display as smaller text with two decimal accuracy e.g.,"0.12".

Healing numbers no longer draw if the target is at full health.

Sealers now draw over many vfx.

Downed sealers are now taken to the boss seal upon activation.

Added/updated some tutorials.

Boss Sealed state timer increased from 60 seconds to 120 seconds.

Buff duration cap increased from 1 minute to 10 minutes.

Cooldown Reduction cap increased from 80% to 95%.

General enemy health and damage scaling slightly tweaked.

Adjusted enemy spawn lists.

Economy:

Keystones are no longer converted to gold at the end of the zone.

Updated gold prices for all interactables to a new consistent system.

Enemy gold drop scaling and price scaling should match now.

In co-op, Each player now has their own gold and keystones to spend.

Collected gold is given to all players equally regardless of who picks it up.

Keystones are not shared, whoever picks up the item receives the keystone.

Gold costs are now increased by 50% per additional player.

Shrine uses are now increased by 1 for each additional player.

Decimal gold drops updated from rounding to random chance.

Because gold could only exist in integer values there was some weirdness with how drops scaled. If an enemy's base gold drop was 1 and the prices were scaled up by 40%, the gold drop value becomes 1.4. This value used to be rounded (in this case down to 1) so a 40% increase wouldn't increase gold drops at all. Now it drops 1 gold and then has a 40% chance to drop another 1 gold.

Normalized item drop randomization.

Normal drop table: (Chests, shops, item shrines, etc) 2% Legendary 8% Epic 22% Rare 68% Common

Void cache drop table: (Normal but with doubled "luck") 4% Legendary 16% Epic 44% Rare 36% Common

Powerful drop table: (Big chests, golden shrines, boss drops, etc) 15% Legendary 85% Epic



Environments:

Added zone introduction cutscenes.

Updated generation to be smarter:

Larger zones now spawn more interactables.

Fewer chests means more shops, etc.

Mossy Caverns > The Undergrowth:

Renamed.

Updated tileset.

Tweaked a few areas.

Updated entity spawn locations.

Increased height.

Added ambience.

Plains of Ruin:

Updated tileset.

Updated entity spawn locations.

Tweaked a few areas.

Destination Omega:

Updated terrain.

Special anvil shrine now converts items into keystones.

Added a few void replicators.

Enemies:

Elites:

Elite enemies are now bigger and leave a colored trail behind them.

Unstable elites no longer teleport downwards.

Demonic elite fireball hitboxes are now deactivated until after 60 frames.

Unstable and demonic elite effect proc timers increased by 30 frames to match revitalizing.

Slightly reduced elite horde sizes.

Elite enemies will no longer spawn before 2 minutes have passed.

Goblin Bomber:

Updated bomb explosion vfx and sfx.

Bombs now produce an explosion area indicator upon landing.

Damage reduced from 50 to 40.

Scorpion:

Added 4 new sounds.

Updated acid behavior & vfx.

Masked Ogre:

Updated sfx.

Improved ai.

Updated attack animations and hitboxes.

Now slowed by chill effects (experimental).

Fixed bugs.

Other:

Goblin Maurader bags now only spawn goblin bombers.

Goblin bolter projectiles no longer pierce through sealers.

Adjusted bat attack hitbox to better match the animation.

Increased the vision range of some enemies.

Chaos Trials:

[b]Runs now have a random number of modifiers. [/b]

Improved modifier hud.

Disabled Pyroclasm.

Enabled Chronobent.

Added new modifier: Curse of Fortune.

The following pairs of modifiers are now mutually exclusive:

Manasick, Chronobent.

Blood Price, Iron Flesh.

Item Insanity:

Now randomized items but not rarities.

No longer randomizes relic and void rarity items.

Purchasable items now display as unknown as a reminder than items are random.

Blood Price:

Costs increased.

Updated interactable price displays to show that they cost health.

Glass Cannon:

Bonus damage dealt and received increased from 100% to 200%.

Corruption:

Now also doubles the keystone drop rate from cursed elites.

Manasick:

Now grants 50% increased cooldown recharge rate instead of 50% cdr.

Now also grants a 20% movement speed penalty.

No longer effects active item cooldowns.

Chronobent:

Added back into the game.

Now grants 25% attack speed.

Now also grants a 20% movement speed buff.

Now grants 50% reduced cooldown recharge rate instead of negative cdr.

No longer effects active item cooldowns.

Shop Insanity:

No longer prevents big chests and void caches from spawning.

Unstable Seals:

Now also reduces prices.

Active Items:

Health Potion: Health restored increased from 50 to 20% Max HP.

Battle Potion > Flask of Diostra: New sprite and renamed. Now grants +30% damage & block chance for 20 seconds.

Manaflow Potion > Flask of Aevum: New sprite and renamed. Now grants +25% attack speed for 20 seconds. Now grants +75% ability cooldown recharge rate for 20 seconds.

Ice Lance: Updated vfx.

Blood Rune: Updated vfx & sfx. Updated sprite.

Hearth Rune: Updated sprite.

Void Cell: Now an active item with a 60s cooldown. USE: Refills one use for each active item. Updated sprite.

Jade Idol: Fixed incorrect item use vfx.

Void Rifle: Damage now properly counts as item damage. Updated vfx & sfx. Updated sprite.

Frost Bomb Potion: Updated sprite. Updated vfx & sfx.

Jump Staff: Cooldown increased from 8 seconds to 12.

Ghostpick: Updated vfx and sfx. Uses decreased from 2 to 1. Cooldown increased from 15 to 60 seconds.

Divinity Ichor: "Magic grease buffed the heck outta this item" Cooldown increased from 2 minutes to 5 minutes.



Passive Items that support Active Items:

Symmetry Stone removed (replaced by Magic Grease).

New Item: Magic Grease Epic passive item. Adds +1 max active item charges. Reduces active item cooldowns by 10%.

New Item: Enchanted Pestle Rare passive item. Refills 1(+1) use of each potion in your inventory at the start of every zone.

Arcane Siphon: Rarity increased from rare to epic. Cooldown reduction changed to cooldown speed. Mechanics changed to stacking charges (scales with Chronoshifter). Using an active item charges the siphon by 10(+10). Ability cooldowns tick 1% faster and you gain 1% skill damage per charge. Upon casting a skill the siphon's charge is drained.

Kingsbud: Now procs on level up if you have Tonic Vial.

Alchemist's Satchel: Now force uses the potion it would grant if your item wheel is full. This also procs Kingsbud and Arcane Siphon.



Passive Items:

New Item: Skill Serum Common passive item. +15% Skill Damage

Buckler: Block chance reduced from 15% to 10%.

Tower Shield: Block chance reduced from 25% to 20%. Block damage reduction bonus reduced from 50% to 30%.

Frost Band > Frost Badge: New sprite and renamed. Proc changed to 20%(+10%) chance on hit to chill for 4(+2) seconds.

Chronoshifter: Removed ability cooldown reduction. Items effected by chronoshifter now mention this in their compendium entry. Increased effect from 25% to 30%.

Chaos Unyielding: Fixed a bug where Chronoshifter would actually reduce stacks gained. Buff icon displays number of stacks.

Greatsword: Rarity reduced from epic to rare.

Sorcerer's Cap: Rarity reduced from epic to rare.

Zinet's Triangle: Rarity increased from rare to epic. Shield reduced from 3% to 2.5%.

Sapping Needle: Rarity increased from rare to epic.

Medical Pouch: Rarity reduced from epic to rare. Healing increase reduced from 40% to 25%.

Banner Spear: Rarity reduced from epic to rare. Buff is now +12% attack speed & damage (was 20% attack speed & 10% attack damage). Range changed from 80(+80) to 80(+40).

Bard's Earrings: Rarity reduced from epic to rare. Buff duration bonus reduced from 50% to 25%.

Necrotic Lantern: Rarity increased from rare to epic. Healing increased from 25% to 33%.

Omega Stone: Updated vfx. Now procs on Weaponsmith Omega. Increased duration from 4(+1) to 4(+3) seconds.

Reactive Cuirass: Rarity increased from common to rare. Armor increased from 3(+3) to 6(+6). Duration increased from 4 seconds to 6 seconds. Now it only takes 2 instances of damage within 2 seconds for the buff to stick long enough for armor shield to recharge at base charge speed. Fixed a bugged interaction with Bard's Earrings.

Spiked Plating: Armor reduced from 5 to 4.

Unknown Alloy: Armor reduced from 8 to 7. Shield recharge boost increased from 25% to 30%.

Decorative Armor > Divine Armor of Gold: Renamed. Rarity increased from epic to legendary. Armor increased from 5 to 10. Gold gained now scales per zone in line with the new economy system. (This is a buff) Now upgrades your armor display on your hud. Now has a chance to make you sparkle. (This is also a buff)

Gauntlet of Gales: Updated sprite. Updated proc vfx & sfx. Rarity increased from rare to epic. Physical Damage removed. Proc now deals damage 100% Physical Damage. Stacking now increases damage instead of proc chance.

Gift of the Lich: Fixed fireball hitbox being tiny.

Bottomless Purse: Updated vfx & sfx. Now generates gold equal to the cost of a common item.

Unstable Mana Gem > Unstable Missile Gem: Adjusted name. Rarity reduced from legendary to epic. Missile number reduced from 3(+3) to 2(+2). Missiles are now created at the slain enemy instead of the sealer.

Spell Blade: Rarity increased from epic to legendary. Casting a skill now imbues your weapon with 100%(+100%) of your Skill Damage as Attack Damage for the next attack. Updated sprite. Updated vfx and sfx.

Tri-stone > Trinity: New sprite and renamed. Updated vfx & sfx. Removed skill damage. Now procs after 3 skill uses (down from 8). Now reduces remaining ability and active item cooldowns by 3(+3) seconds.

Maverick Blade: Updated sprite.

Winged Helmet: Evasive bonus scaling changed from +2(+1) to +1(+1). Updated sprite.

Phoenix Ward: Updated vfx.



Challenges:

Potion on Potions: Now unlocks Alchemist's Satchel instead of Kingsbud.

Legendary: Now unlocks Arcane Siphon instead of Alchemist's Satchel.

Pyromaniac: Now unlocks Phoenix Ward instead of Arcane Siphon.

Actived: Now unlocks Void Cell instead of Symmetry Stone.

Perfect Zone: Now unlocks Chronoshifter instead of Void Cell.

Sold out: Now unlocks Bracer of Thieving instead of Divine Armor of Gold.

Speedrunner: Unlock requirement changed from complete a run in under 15 minutes to reach destination omega within 15 minutes.



Sealers:

All Sealers:

Can no longer stagger while already in the stagger animation.

Buffered jumps are no longer ignored while holding ability buttons.

Arbalist:

Quick Shot: Now has air control. The first two shots of triple shot now don't apply hitpause to the Arbalist.

Blink Slash: Fixed reset triggering from killing via a different damage source while in the slash animation (e.g., magic missiles). Successfully getting a reset now grants 20 more invulnerability frames.



Swordsman:

Longsword: Updated sfx.

Rupture: Updated sfx and vfx.

Dodge Roll: Increased cooldown from 2 to 3 seconds. Updated animation and sfx.



Pyromancer:

Volcanic Rune: Cooldown increased from 7 to 8 seconds. Detonate rune is now castable during any state (works like multishot). Slightly adjusted launch trajectories. Fixed some Cloak of Ruin related bugs.



Marksman:

Unlock challenge changed. The Marksman was too random to unlock sometimes. They're supposed to be an easy to get Sealer. Now you just need to pick up three jeweled rings, it doesn't matter which three.

Aimed Shot: Arrows that are tracking a target now ignore collision. Added a 33% damage penalty for each target pierced (same as Specialist rifle).

Multishot: No longer procs on skill effects unique to evasive/omega skills under certain circumstances.

Disengage: Increased knockback. Increased maximum number of enemies it can hit. Jump height increased by 8.75%. Jump height now scales with winged helmet.



Specialist:

General: Updated throw animation. Fixed throwing animation not buffering inputs.

Blast Knife: Now explodes if shot. Now deals 100% physical damage to the target it hits. Slightly increased blast radius. Cooldown increased from 4 to 5 seconds. Updated vfx and sfx.

PGWMKII: Cooldown increased from 11 to 12 seconds. Added some particles.



Frostgard:

Frostgard Standard: Chilling nova now also deals 200% magic damage (improved by omega power).



Weaponsmith:

Shortbow: Updated arrow behavior. Updated vfx and sfx.



Exile:

Attack damage and on hit effects were a lot better than they should be on the skill focused Exile.

Eviscerate: Tossed daggers that were originally attacks no longer apply on hit effects. Damage is now recalculated using current skill damage upon being tossed.

Recall: Now requires at least 1 dagger in range to be cast. Daggers in recall range now draw an arrow pointing to their owner. Recalled daggers that were originally attacks no longer apply on hit effects. Damage is now recalculated using current skill damage & omega power upon being recalled.



Miscellaneous:

Mark of Corruption:

Max HP changed from -10 to -20.

Physical and Magic Damage reduced from +4 to +3.

Added +3% Omega Power.

Other Fixes: