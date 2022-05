Share · View all patches · Build 8788327 · Last edited 22 May 2022 – 19:19:11 UTC by Wendy

-Hex attack patterns have an overlay outlining the whole pattern, helping to distinguish in cases where the pattern covers both empty and occupied hexes.

-If you hover over a hex that's threatened by enemies, that same overlay will now highlight who all's attacking that hex.

-Fixed a crash caused by this overlay that could be triggered by resetting turn while a card was applying overlay to hexes