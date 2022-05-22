Version 1.03: A little spring cleaning

1.03 (A little spring cleaning)

Additions:

Added a new bullet pattern: Bubbles! (also has a variation)

Added 2 new achievements (both related to the points shop)

Added some sounds that I forgot to add in the last update

Added a proper options menu

Currently the only settings are to toggle VSync or enable "Simple Background Mode", which dulls and darkens the avoidance backgrounds for visibility

Misc Changes:

Buffed/reworked Heart Hurdles

Has the potential to go faster horizontally. Vertical gaps are much closer but horizontal gaps are a bit more lenient now

Nerfed Leaf Storm (again)

Player hitbox is now visible over bullets, making it easier to keep track of where you are in a pinch

Made save files more consistent

I literally had to revise code for almost every save file call in the game. Which meant manually checking every code event in the game to find where save files get called. Please clap

Vastly reduced point cost of several cosmetics

It didn't really occur to me just how long you'd have to play to get some of the items until I gave it a second look and realized you'd have to get like, many 100+ round games for them. Apologies for that Cosmetics that you have equipped are now saved

Sound/Music volume is now saved

As there were a lot of internal changes to the game, please do get in contact if any issues were caused in the update. Either yell at me (@Dracoraz) on twitter or send an email to dracorazhelp@gmail.com . Both of these should also be listed in the game's support section somewhere