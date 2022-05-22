Chrono Ark EA 1.82 – Crimson Wilderness

Hello, Fellow Arkers! Chrono Ark EA 1.82 has been updated.
In this update, we have added a new area ‘Crimson Wilderness’ from the beta version to the official patch.
To learn more about the ‘Crimson Wilderness’, please check out the previous beta patch notes.
Changelog
- Added dialogue for the Crimson Wilderness Boss ‘Duelist Godo’.
- Changed the passive of Duelist Godo.
- Added a new Ark Upgrade element ‘Event Refresh’.
- Updated unfinished art that was used in the beta.
- Collision detection for natural objects has been greatly reduced so that it is easier to move around in the Twisted Land.
- Vending machines are no longer shown in the minimap.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where Armor reduction skill upgrade would not apply 2 stacks.
- Dark Magician’s Skull – Fixed a bug where the icon would flash repeatedly.
Next Update – Main Story
