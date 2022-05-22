Chrono Ark EA 1.82 – Crimson Wilderness

Share · View all patches · Build 8787915 · Last edited 22 May 2022 – 16:13:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Fellow Arkers! Chrono Ark EA 1.82 has been updated.

In this update, we have added a new area ‘Crimson Wilderness’ from the beta version to the official patch.

To learn more about the ‘Crimson Wilderness’, please check out the previous beta patch notes.

Changelog

Added dialogue for the Crimson Wilderness Boss ‘Duelist Godo’.

Changed the passive of Duelist Godo.

Added a new Ark Upgrade element ‘Event Refresh’.

Updated unfinished art that was used in the beta.

Collision detection for natural objects has been greatly reduced so that it is easier to move around in the Twisted Land.

Vending machines are no longer shown in the minimap.

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where Armor reduction skill upgrade would not apply 2 stacks.

Dark Magician’s Skull – Fixed a bug where the icon would flash repeatedly.

Next Update – Main Story