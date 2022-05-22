 Skip to content

Chrono Ark update for 22 May 2022

Chrono Ark EA 1.82 – Crimson Wilderness

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Fellow Arkers! Chrono Ark EA 1.82 has been updated.

In this update, we have added a new area ‘Crimson Wilderness’ from the beta version to the official patch.
To learn more about the ‘Crimson Wilderness’, please check out the previous beta patch notes.

Changelog

  • Added dialogue for the Crimson Wilderness Boss ‘Duelist Godo’.
  • Changed the passive of Duelist Godo.
  • Added a new Ark Upgrade element ‘Event Refresh’.
  • Updated unfinished art that was used in the beta.
  • Collision detection for natural objects has been greatly reduced so that it is easier to move around in the Twisted Land.
  • Vending machines are no longer shown in the minimap.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where Armor reduction skill upgrade would not apply 2 stacks.
  • Dark Magician’s Skull – Fixed a bug where the icon would flash repeatedly.

Next Update – Main Story

