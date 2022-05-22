 Skip to content

Our Life: Beginnings & Always update for 22 May 2022

Our Life Version 1.5.4

Our Life Version 1.5.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8787845

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We've got another small bug fixing patch today. It corrected some additional typos and such, but the main fix was to resolve an error pop up that appeared when calling Derek in the Step 2 Moment "Soiree". Thanks for the reports!

