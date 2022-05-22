Our Life Version 1.5.4

Hey everyone!
We've got another small bug fixing patch today. It corrected some additional typos and such, but the main fix was to resolve an error pop up that appeared when calling Derek in the Step 2 Moment "Soiree". Thanks for the reports!
