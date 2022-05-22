I'm against this marriage

This update

New social gameplay. Changed the overall UI. Added Matcha, the target of raiding. New daughter growth plot and ending picture. Added a new mouse romance. Adjusted the fishing difficulty and price. Fixed some bugs and misspellings.

Epilogue

It's not easy, I feel like I've been through a cold winter day. Although there are still 3 modules that were not added as expected, we are satisfied with it. The only regret is that in the original plan, we intended for the three families to apologise to each other. The farmer and the lemon apologised to each other, and the farmer apologised to his daughter, but we may never be able to wait for the daughter's apology, or maybe that's life. Even if we know that the daughter needs to say sorry to her father, that would be a great satisfaction, but that's as far as it goes for us. The shipwreck was too much to spend, budget or time, so this is the end of the game.

Thank you to those of you who have supported us all the way to the end. It may not have been a fun game to play, but we appreciate your patience and your serious comments.

So finally - see you soon!