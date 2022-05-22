A quick Hotfix (v0.9.9.9.1b) for latest update of TDC !

Just a quick hotfix for latest update
v0.9.9.9.1 Beta
-
Fixed: The new "Charger" vehicle had license plate missing
-
Fixed : Game would crash if trying to setup a livery for the new "Charger" vehicle
-
Fixed : Materials, exhaust, front lights and lights material illumination for the new "Charger" vehicle
-
Fixed : It's still possible to change camera modes when Free Cam Mode is enabled
-
Changed : Changed default "S" key for selling vehicle to "Y" as it interferes with garage camera rotation using keyboard/gamepad
-
Changed: Garage camera rotation using keyboard/gamepad is disabled when enter Livery Editor as input is not yet compatible
Changed files in this update