A quick Hotfix (v0.9.9.9.1b) for latest update of TDC !

Just a quick hotfix for latest update

v0.9.9.9.1 Beta

Fixed: The new "Charger" vehicle had license plate missing

Fixed : Game would crash if trying to setup a livery for the new "Charger" vehicle

Fixed : Materials, exhaust, front lights and lights material illumination for the new "Charger" vehicle

Fixed : It's still possible to change camera modes when Free Cam Mode is enabled

Changed : Changed default "S" key for selling vehicle to "Y" as it interferes with garage camera rotation using keyboard/gamepad