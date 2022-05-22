 Skip to content

The Drift Challenge update for 22 May 2022

A quick Hotfix (v0.9.9.9.1b) for latest update of TDC !

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a quick hotfix for latest update

v0.9.9.9.1 Beta

  • Fixed: The new "Charger" vehicle had license plate missing

  • Fixed : Game would crash if trying to setup a livery for the new "Charger" vehicle

  • Fixed : Materials, exhaust, front lights and lights material illumination for the new "Charger" vehicle

  • Fixed : It's still possible to change camera modes when Free Cam Mode is enabled

  • Changed : Changed default "S" key for selling vehicle to "Y" as it interferes with garage camera rotation using keyboard/gamepad

  • Changed: Garage camera rotation using keyboard/gamepad is disabled when enter Livery Editor as input is not yet compatible

