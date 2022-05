Share · View all patches · Build 8787815 · Last edited 22 May 2022 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy

For all you night owl: drive buggies at night! This is a purely cosmetic update.

Day/night selection is random by default, but you can change this behaviour in the graphics options.

This update also includes some motivational messages during the race.

Cheers! Bastiaan