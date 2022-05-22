 Skip to content

Nikhil Murthy's Syphilisation update for 22 May 2022

Update 2022-05-22 - Facts

Share · View all patches · Build 8787767 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've changed the way facts work. There is now a full timeline that fills up as you research more of them and you can combine the facts to make points that you can add to your report or answer questions with. This lets them get more space and changes the flow so that they can be better grasped. I'm going to polish this feature over the next few updates, but please tell me what you think of it now.

