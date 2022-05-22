Update: 0.49.72a Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8787764 · Last edited 22 May 2022 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hi!

Build v0.49.72a is now released!

This update features Headlight Customization, Updated Photo Mode and a new vehicle: Durant Guerrero.

Valere Wagon with Cyan 90% tint with 100% Chrome:



The new Durant Guerrero, an American muscle coupe!



As with all new vehicle additions, visit the exchange to see available vehicles on the current day. If you don't see the car you want, race in an event to advance a day.

Change Log:

Interface/Controls:

-Removed: Auto-toggle HUD in Photo Mode.

-Modified: Camera Option in event Pause Menu now named Photo Mode.

-Added: Manual toggling HUD in Photo Mode.

-Added: Extra HUD Display Toggle in Photo Mode, will disable FieldBreaker Crosshairs.

Vehicle Stats:

(Note: Stats are a representation of performance.

They do not affect the physics in any way, unless noted in physics.

Our goal is to get stats as close to the actual performance of the vehicles.)

-None.

Gameplay:

-Fixed: Issue where restarting an event does not fix and reset body parts.

Visuals:

-Added: Headlight Flares now appear on vehicles during Dawn/Dusk time.

Camera:

-Modified: Photo Mode control display now changed to improve readability.

-Added: Photo Mode now supports Blur adjustments.

-Added: Photo Mode now supports locking camera's movements to vehicles.

Environments:

-N/A

Arcade:

-N/A

Career:

-N/A

Vehicles:

-Added: Durant Guerrero, a 2 door modern American muscle car.

Customization:

-Modified: Engine Blocks: Durant V6 4.3L: Changed Torque from 300 to 420 nm.

-Added: Vinyl Templates: Durant Guerrero

-Added: Durant Guerrero: Head Light: 2

-Added: Durant Guerrero: Head Light: 3

-Added: Durant Guerrero: Tail Light: 2

-Added: Durant Guerrero: Front Bumper: 2

-Added: Livery: Headlight Tint: Headlight Tint Color - Change the headlight color. This changes light color when headlights are on.

-Added: Livery: Headlight Tint: Headlight Tint Percent- Change the amount of tint. This changes brightness of headlights slightly.

-Added: Livery: Headlight Tint: Headlight Tint Chrome - Change the reflectivity of headlight.

Sponsors:

-N/A

Physics:

-N/A

AI:

-N/A

Performance:

NOTE: "Experimental" are not confirmed yet to assist in performance.

-Modified: Color Data is now stored with less memory usage. Slight memory gain.

Events:

-N/A

Audio/Music:

-Added: Explosions are now effected by the Audio SFX setting.

Photo Mode:

-N/A

Profiles:

-N/A

Developer Notes:

-N/A

Please read the Readme (Located in Game Directory) for known issues.

Please report any bugs not in 'Known Issues' here: Bug Report

Please visit our discord here: Discord Server