Added the configurable item enableGeneral. The default value is true. If it is set to false, history generals will not be displayed
Git Backup project
Empire mode background image optimization
You can choose your side in the last stage of the Imperial Qing and Russian campaigns
Legendary Script Integration
Mechanism modification: Adjust the capitulation conditions after the capital is occupied: after the diplomatic start, if the capital is occupied, the capitulation probability is less than 5, otherwise, the capitulation probability is calculated according to the stability, and the capitulation probability is at least 30%; otherwise, the capitulation probability is calculated, and the capitulation probability is 30%
Soldier model health display has been optimized to force display
Fixed a bug where legion mode could not recruit generals due to special effects
Added special effects display of selected units in the right sidebar
Optimize window pop-up effects: ignore special effects display when switching with the window
Added region name display
armageddon war: old era wreckers update for 22 May 2022
0.8.1.2
