Added the configurable item enableGeneral. The default value is true. If it is set to false, history generals will not be displayed

Git Backup project

Empire mode background image optimization

You can choose your side in the last stage of the Imperial Qing and Russian campaigns

Legendary Script Integration

Mechanism modification: Adjust the capitulation conditions after the capital is occupied: after the diplomatic start, if the capital is occupied, the capitulation probability is less than 5, otherwise, the capitulation probability is calculated according to the stability, and the capitulation probability is at least 30%; otherwise, the capitulation probability is calculated, and the capitulation probability is 30%

Soldier model health display has been optimized to force display

Fixed a bug where legion mode could not recruit generals due to special effects

Added special effects display of selected units in the right sidebar

Optimize window pop-up effects: ignore special effects display when switching with the window

Added region name display