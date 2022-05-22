Fixes 2022 05 22

Hello! Today, as a matter of urgency, I released a small update that fixes critical bugs in the interface. Due to recent innovations, the settings have stopped working. Also, I noticed that switching the language in the main menu did not work either. It's all fixed.

Changed the type of settings for keyboard / gamepad control. Its appearance will still change, and the functionality of the gamepad will be improved.

There have been changes in the settings menu for 4:3 screens.

At the moment, you can not control the gamepad in - settings and in save / load. This will all be fixed soon.

Once the gamepad support is fully integrated, I'll be running tests on Steam Remote Play. Thanks to all!