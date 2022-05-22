 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RaceLeague Playtest update for 22 May 2022

V0.2.6.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8787440 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added more skins for RL300
-Added cockpit camera for RL300
-Improved steering wheel and driver for RL300
-Improved Photo camera
-Improved AI
-Resetting car when racing with AI no longer duplicates AI cars
-Improved road tool
-Added option to skip tutorial
-Prop curve tool behaviour is now similar to road tool
-Fixed key presses on saving panel registred as inputs
-Various fixes & improvements

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link