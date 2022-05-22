-Added more skins for RL300
-Added cockpit camera for RL300
-Improved steering wheel and driver for RL300
-Improved Photo camera
-Improved AI
-Resetting car when racing with AI no longer duplicates AI cars
-Improved road tool
-Added option to skip tutorial
-Prop curve tool behaviour is now similar to road tool
-Fixed key presses on saving panel registred as inputs
-Various fixes & improvements
V0.2.6.2
