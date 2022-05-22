[UPDATE] VERSION 2.05.22



In the current update:

Added motorized enemy units (enemy vehicles in the later stages of the game, weapons - a stationary machine gun)

Added minimaps for random encounters with the enemy on the global map

Added opponents to large locations (forest base, village, city)

Fixed a critical error when loading the starting location

Fixed bugs in AI navigation in random encounters with an enemy on the global map

Fixed selection of soldiers and vehicles

Fixed grenade launchers

Hello friends!

The last few months, work on the project has been suspended. The reason for this is creative burnout, fatigue from working on The Last Haven, because I created it for three years in a row, I needed a "rest", please understand. But I did not sit idle, I was actively working on a new project - Total Conflict https://store.steampowered.com/app/1860510/Total_Conflict_Resistance/

The break was good for me and the project, I returned with renewed vigor and is ready to delight you with game updates!

P. S.: Also, for those who have a weak computer, I uploaded a special build! You can install it through the properties of the game in Steam, by selecting the "dx9_build" branch.

P. P. S.: There is a lot of work ahead. At this stage, I need your help in testing and in fresh ideas! Please help me.

Thank you!