Alt + 回车可以切换窗口模式或全屏模式。

(如果画面模糊,请先在窗口模式中把窗口最大化,再进入全屏模式即可。如果你喜欢酷酷的低画质风格也可以按你喜欢来。)

Alt + Enter to switch between full screen mode or windowed mode.

(If this game looks blurry in full screen mode, maximize it in windowed mode first then full screen it. Of course you can play around with it, feel free.)