 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VTuber Plus update for 22 May 2022

Update v3.7.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8787328 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Introducing Screen Ambient

Screen Ambient allows you to reflect your screen as an ambient light onto your avatar.
To achieve the best result, turn down the light in your scene.

Screen Ambient is available under Light settings.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link