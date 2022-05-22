Update v3.7.2

Introducing Screen Ambient
Screen Ambient allows you to reflect your screen as an ambient light onto your avatar.
To achieve the best result, turn down the light in your scene.
Screen Ambient is available under Light settings.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Introducing Screen Ambient
Screen Ambient allows you to reflect your screen as an ambient light onto your avatar.
To achieve the best result, turn down the light in your scene.
Screen Ambient is available under Light settings.
Changed files in this update