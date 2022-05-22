0.3.5.4 Temporary ending added

This might be the last smaller update for a while as I'll move onto bigger things, mainly the big re-balance update of every damage and HP value in the game.

My plan is to give all attacks and spells the same treatment the relic system got. That is changing from a '1 damage' per sword attack to a '10 damage' per sword attack. This will give more room for balancing spells and other attacks in the game. This is however a big time consuming task that will be worth it in the end.

Including in this change will be systems that will be put in place for a new and improved Difficulty system where you can also create custom difficulties. A new death system will also be implemented, mainly a classic 'sent back to a savepoint' one.

And then I want to work on the next area of the game, which I'm super excited to work on and want to get finished before July!

Anyway, the changes for this update is that I added a fake/temporary ending to the game... or well something you can just count as an ending at least. And also some other fixes.

Changelog