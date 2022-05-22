 Skip to content

Wicked Paradise update for 22 May 2022

0.18

Share · View all patches · Build 8787100 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,
Update 0.18 is out. The new event and its minigame should be play-tested. Don't know if it's gonna be too hard or easy. Down you can see list of all changes.

Changelog:
Added Heist Preparation: Power Event
Added New inventory item
Added 3 new featured ad images
Added Planning Board marker sound
Added option to hide/show map frame
Remade 'Painkillers' Item and 'Katherine's House Key' Item
Adjustments to the map design (Had to redraw whole map in Illustrator)
Fixed some text inconsistencies
Fixed typos and grammar in Log descriptions, Andrew/Steve Event 5, latest Event and emails
Fixed a bug causing screen glitching when accessing main menu from various screens

Saves are backwards compatible with 0.17.

