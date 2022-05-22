Hello,

Update 0.18 is out. The new event and its minigame should be play-tested. Don't know if it's gonna be too hard or easy. Down you can see list of all changes.

Changelog:

Added Heist Preparation: Power Event

Added New inventory item

Added 3 new featured ad images

Added Planning Board marker sound

Added option to hide/show map frame

Remade 'Painkillers' Item and 'Katherine's House Key' Item

Adjustments to the map design (Had to redraw whole map in Illustrator)

Fixed some text inconsistencies

Fixed typos and grammar in Log descriptions, Andrew/Steve Event 5, latest Event and emails

Fixed a bug causing screen glitching when accessing main menu from various screens

Saves are backwards compatible with 0.17.