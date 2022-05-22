Hello,
Update 0.18 is out. The new event and its minigame should be play-tested. Don't know if it's gonna be too hard or easy. Down you can see list of all changes.
Changelog:
Added Heist Preparation: Power Event
Added New inventory item
Added 3 new featured ad images
Added Planning Board marker sound
Added option to hide/show map frame
Remade 'Painkillers' Item and 'Katherine's House Key' Item
Adjustments to the map design (Had to redraw whole map in Illustrator)
Fixed some text inconsistencies
Fixed typos and grammar in Log descriptions, Andrew/Steve Event 5, latest Event and emails
Fixed a bug causing screen glitching when accessing main menu from various screens
Saves are backwards compatible with 0.17.
Changed files in this update