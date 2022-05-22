Buffs to Masashige & Oda, along with bugfixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 8787038 · Last edited 22 May 2022 – 08:59:09 UTC by Wendy

The release of HAYAI has been tremendous! Thank you all so much! It's much more than I could have hoped for.

Masashige and Oda turned out to have the lowest scores by a long shot, so I've buffed them slightly.

Masashige, in particular, should be more usable, which I'm a fan of, since he has one of my favourite playstyles!

Again, thanks for your support!

Buffs

Masashige now has a regular, faster charge rate (initially 75% regular charge rate)

Oda now has a 0.25x combo multiplier instead of a 0.15x combo multiplier

Bugfixes/Other