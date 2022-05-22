Small Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8786963 · Last edited 22 May 2022 – 08:19:09 UTC by Wendy

Player House:

Added small wood table/ small wood table with candle {Light source}

Added Stone Fireplace. {Light source}

*Added Book Shelf

Gameplay:

level cap increased to 40.

More jobs added to the job board.

*Balancing work done to attacks. Ranged attacks should now cost more stamina depending on their range.

sound:

31 New attack sounds added.

Added Castle theme (replacing cave theme being used.)

Bugs:

Fixed: Dropped Items from enemies dropping on a ground block that is breakable

Fixed: Using a home beacon right when the player was taking damage would mess up the

games turn system.

Fixed: Trader UI item description being cut off depending on screen size.

Fixed: Revived team members not going back to regular animations.

Morph:

*Ability to remove morph from the player at any time for free.

Job Generator is still being worked on.