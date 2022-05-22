Small Update

Player House:
Added small wood table/ small wood table with candle {Light source}
Added Stone Fireplace. {Light source}
*Added Book Shelf
Gameplay:
level cap increased to 40.
More jobs added to the job board.
*Balancing work done to attacks. Ranged attacks should now cost more stamina depending on their range.
sound:
31 New attack sounds added.
Added Castle theme (replacing cave theme being used.)
Bugs:
Fixed: Dropped Items from enemies dropping on a ground block that is breakable
Fixed: Using a home beacon right when the player was taking damage would mess up the
games turn system.
Fixed: Trader UI item description being cut off depending on screen size.
Fixed: Revived team members not going back to regular animations.
Morph:
*Ability to remove morph from the player at any time for free.
Job Generator is still being worked on.
Changed files in this update