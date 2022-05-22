 Skip to content

Ortheo update for 22 May 2022

Ortheo V1.1.0 Release + Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8786899 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey All,

Ortheo launches yesterday after over 9 years of sitting in my brain. It had a few bugs so this update fixed most of em'! We also added Character Customization.

Patch Notes:

  • Fixed Level 2's Paublo's not moving/floating.
  • Changed Level 3's Layout slightly to make it easier.
  • Fixed Level 3's Exit not working.
  • Made Gears and Coins closer to ground to collect easier.
  • Extended Outro Cutscene.
  • Added Character Customization.

Hope you are all enjoying the game so far! There is still work to be done! See you within a week for V1.2.0 which will fix more bugs, and add some of the features shown in Upcoming Features!

  • Dallen Larson
