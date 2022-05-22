Ortheo V1.1.0 Release + Patch Notes

Hey All,

Ortheo launches yesterday after over 9 years of sitting in my brain. It had a few bugs so this update fixed most of em'! We also added Character Customization.

Patch Notes:

Fixed Level 2's Paublo's not moving/floating.

Changed Level 3's Layout slightly to make it easier.

Fixed Level 3's Exit not working.

Made Gears and Coins closer to ground to collect easier.

Extended Outro Cutscene.

Added Character Customization.

Hope you are all enjoying the game so far! There is still work to be done! See you within a week for V1.2.0 which will fix more bugs, and add some of the features shown in Upcoming Features!