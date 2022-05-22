Ortheo V1.1.0 Release + Patch Notes

Hey All,
Ortheo launches yesterday after over 9 years of sitting in my brain. It had a few bugs so this update fixed most of em'! We also added Character Customization.
Patch Notes:
- Fixed Level 2's Paublo's not moving/floating.
- Changed Level 3's Layout slightly to make it easier.
- Fixed Level 3's Exit not working.
- Made Gears and Coins closer to ground to collect easier.
- Extended Outro Cutscene.
- Added Character Customization.
Hope you are all enjoying the game so far! There is still work to be done! See you within a week for V1.2.0 which will fix more bugs, and add some of the features shown in Upcoming Features!
- Dallen Larson
