Cosmic Monsters 2 is now available in English!

Finally after 2 months since it was released... XD

But since I also have a main job full-time, it unfortunately takes a while until I can start with mine

projects because game development is a hobby of mine (or rather trash game development) xD

But I hope that I can entertain you a bit with my games.

I know... its a bad translation.... i´m sorry...