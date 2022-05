Early access update #5

Share · View all patches · Build 8786739 · Last edited 22 May 2022 – 06:26:05 UTC by Wendy

This emergency update introduces a few fixes following player bug reports following the previous update.

Problems fixed:

Gems are no longer displayed in the rewards screen if there are no gems

The number of moves when betting in the “Scholars” story has been fixed

Improvements:

Messages have been added during multiplayer events

Community improvements:

These improvements were submitted by our players! Thank you all for all your feedback!