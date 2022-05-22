 Skip to content

LOST EPIC update for 22 May 2022

Update details for ver.1.3.1　

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello.
This is Team EARTH WARS.
We have just made the following update.

-Adjusted HP and barrier of continuously resurrecting bosses to be less for each resurrection
-Extended the collision of the last boss to the chest
-Added God's Eye activation information to the battle right after getting it, and to The Witch's Manor.
-Added a new condition to the freezing effect: if the player takes damage, the effect will be canceled when the player takes damage; if the enemy is frozen, the duration of the effect will decrease with each attack.
-Corrected the name of the limit breakthrough Divine Skill in English and Simplified Chinese.
-Parameters of the Holy Sword Eques corrected.
-Fixed a boss that was not registered in the journal.
-Fixed various bugs

Thank you for your continued support of "LOST EPIC".

