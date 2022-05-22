Share · View all patches · Build 8786737 · Last edited 22 May 2022 – 07:52:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello.

This is Team EARTH WARS.

We have just made the following update.

Update details for ver.1.3.1

-Adjusted HP and barrier of continuously resurrecting bosses to be less for each resurrection

-Extended the collision of the last boss to the chest

-Added God's Eye activation information to the battle right after getting it, and to The Witch's Manor.

-Added a new condition to the freezing effect: if the player takes damage, the effect will be canceled when the player takes damage; if the enemy is frozen, the duration of the effect will decrease with each attack.

-Corrected the name of the limit breakthrough Divine Skill in English and Simplified Chinese.

-Parameters of the Holy Sword Eques corrected.

-Fixed a boss that was not registered in the journal.

-Fixed various bugs

Thank you for your continued support of "LOST EPIC".