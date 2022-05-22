Hello.
This is Team EARTH WARS.
We have just made the following update.
Update details for ver.1.3.1
-Adjusted HP and barrier of continuously resurrecting bosses to be less for each resurrection
-Extended the collision of the last boss to the chest
-Added God's Eye activation information to the battle right after getting it, and to The Witch's Manor.
-Added a new condition to the freezing effect: if the player takes damage, the effect will be canceled when the player takes damage; if the enemy is frozen, the duration of the effect will decrease with each attack.
-Corrected the name of the limit breakthrough Divine Skill in English and Simplified Chinese.
-Parameters of the Holy Sword Eques corrected.
-Fixed a boss that was not registered in the journal.
-Fixed various bugs
Thank you for your continued support of "LOST EPIC".
Changed files in this update