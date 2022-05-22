1.8.2 Test Version Released

Due to the serious epidemic situation in Tianjin recently, basically this week, I get up at 5:00 to do nucleic acid work, and I am not very energetic, so this update cycle is a little longer.
Changelog
- Added Greek translation, thanks to netizen @deligiorgis2
- Solve the problem of false positives in previous versions
- Add custom adjustment function of dock activation bar, which can be set in Preferences - mydock advanced
- The dock adds a start menu icon, which can be added in the Add system icon. The right button of the start menu icon is the WIN+X menu item
- Fixed the issue that the volume synthesizer in the volume menu of myfinder could not be folded and retracted
- Optimize the cover of myfinder media control music player, such as QQ Music, Netease Cloud, etc. cannot display the cover. After optimization, if the player window such as QQ Music or Netease Cloud is displayed, myfinder media control can display the music cover
- The rendering structure of the application library is completely rewritten, and the WinUI rendering is cancelled and the most basic Direct2D rendering is used. The disadvantage is that the dynamic blur effect can no longer be displayed, and it can only display the static image taken from the snapshot and then blurred.
- The application library adds the function of synchronizing the start menu and desktop program icons. You can choose to enable it in the preferences - mydock general. After the configuration is switched for the first time, the icon configuration of the launch pad will be reset. The three icon display methods correspond to three different configuration files. They are padconfig.xml, padconfig_startmenu.xml, padconfig_desktop.xml, three configuration files
Several known issues
- On some computers, the WiFi connection is unstable and easy to disconnect after turning on Bluetooth and showing the battery level
- After the WiFi is turned on, the sound of some Bluetooth headsets is intermittent, and sometimes the headset is frequently displayed and then disconnected immediately
Important note
**
After this update, the previous application library configuration will disappear and reset. Because the function of synchronizing the start menu is completely rewritten, the detection method will change, and the icon needs to be reset after the update. The delete icon on the launchpad is the same as the iPhone or Android phone, and there will be a delete button after pressing and holding any icon.
**
The content of the next version update, in view of the current epidemic situation is still relatively serious, I live in Hebei District, the entire district has been blocked, and there is a high probability that I will continue to do nucleic acid next week, so the next version will add some functions with a small amount of engineering.
- App library icon batch and advanced editing functions, the same as the dock advanced editing icon
- App library defines icon size and spacing
- The sorting of application library icons is automatically completed
- Fix the two known issues above (as much as possible)
- myfinder independent media control function, no need to open the volume menu
- There is also the most important input method display in Chinese and English. The way I think of at present is similar to the desktop lyrics. Use winui to take over the window preview, and then display it in myfinder with discoloration processing. However, it may be difficult to detect in win11. I also try my best to achieve it.
