1.8.2 Test Version Released

Due to the serious epidemic situation in Tianjin recently, basically this week, I get up at 5:00 to do nucleic acid work, and I am not very energetic, so this update cycle is a little longer.

Changelog

Added Greek translation, thanks to netizen @deligiorgis2

Solve the problem of false positives in previous versions

Add custom adjustment function of dock activation bar, which can be set in Preferences - mydock advanced



The dock adds a start menu icon, which can be added in the Add system icon. The right button of the start menu icon is the WIN+X menu item



Fixed the issue that the volume synthesizer in the volume menu of myfinder could not be folded and retracted

Optimize the cover of myfinder media control music player, such as QQ Music, Netease Cloud, etc. cannot display the cover. After optimization, if the player window such as QQ Music or Netease Cloud is displayed, myfinder media control can display the music cover

The rendering structure of the application library is completely rewritten, and the WinUI rendering is cancelled and the most basic Direct2D rendering is used. The disadvantage is that the dynamic blur effect can no longer be displayed, and it can only display the static image taken from the snapshot and then blurred.

The application library adds the function of synchronizing the start menu and desktop program icons. You can choose to enable it in the preferences - mydock general. After the configuration is switched for the first time, the icon configuration of the launch pad will be reset. The three icon display methods correspond to three different configuration files. They are padconfig.xml, padconfig_startmenu.xml, padconfig_desktop.xml, three configuration files



Several known issues

On some computers, the WiFi connection is unstable and easy to disconnect after turning on Bluetooth and showing the battery level

After the WiFi is turned on, the sound of some Bluetooth headsets is intermittent, and sometimes the headset is frequently displayed and then disconnected immediately

Important note

**

**

The content of the next version update, in view of the current epidemic situation is still relatively serious, I live in Hebei District, the entire district has been blocked, and there is a high probability that I will continue to do nucleic acid next week, so the next version will add some functions with a small amount of engineering.