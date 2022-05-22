Alien Dawn Update #10

Hi Y'all,
Thank you for being patient as we ported our game Alien Dawn to Unreal 4.27 and the OpenXR API.
As mentioned in our last update, this was a fundamental step in creating a modern VR game.
Because of this and even though there isn't as much new content as in a usual update, this was the most time intensive but important update yet.
The plan moving forward is to continue to polish every aspect of the Escape mode, from the interactive environment, A.I. intelligence, weapon attachments, inventory management and more.
It's also been a long time since we released a DevLog, so we figured with this being such a big update it would be a great time to share all the information and our development thought process with you in a video.
Thank you so much for continuing to support us, whether it's buying and playing the game, leaving a review or donating to the development. Jes and I value every person that has been helping us along the way of creating this experience.
We will be available more on our Discord and the Steam forums now that this update is done and we look forward to hanging out with the community again soon!
X
5/22/22 (Early Access) v1.10
Upgraded from Unreal 4.26 to Unreal 4.27
Moved from SteamVR to OpenXR VR Plugins
Installed Oodle Plugin for high quality texture compression
Added Foveated Rendering for RTX level GPUs
Added Grasping Hands (Hands now lock to Gripped World Objects)
Individual fingers animate based on real life hand pose (Vive & Index)
Fingers physically conform to Grasped World Object
Added recoil to Hands and Weapons when firing
Added Haptic Feedback to Grasping Objects and firing Weapons
Added new Hand models for Player
Improved physics framerate of Dropped Item on Client
Enemy NPCs no longer can attack Players immediately after Helicopter crash
Added flickering Light to Helicopter crash
Decreased Sprint Bar amount while Sprinting
Improved overall NPC alertness
Optimized all Shaders in game for better GPU performance
Precomputed Navmesh for NPCs for better CPU performance
Optimized Particle FX for better CPU performance
Optimized NPC Check Distance Timer for better CPU performance
Fixed multiple issues with Gripping on all Motion Controllers
Fixed Body and Hand positions when in Helicopter or Vehicles
Fixed Cameron’s Hair Shader Mask
Changed files in this update