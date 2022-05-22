Alien Dawn Update #10

Share · View all patches · Build 8786653 · Last edited 22 May 2022 – 16:19:04 UTC by Wendy

​Hi Y'all,

Thank you for being patient as we ported our game Alien Dawn to Unreal 4.27 and the OpenXR API.

As mentioned in our last update, this was a fundamental step in creating a modern VR game.

Because of this and even though there isn't as much new content as in a usual update, this was the most time intensive but important update yet.

The plan moving forward is to continue to polish every aspect of the Escape mode, from the interactive environment, A.I. intelligence, weapon attachments, inventory management and more.

It's also been a long time since we released a DevLog, so we figured with this being such a big update it would be a great time to share all the information and our development thought process with you in a video.

Thank you so much for continuing to support us, whether it's buying and playing the game, leaving a review or donating to the development. Jes and I value every person that has been helping us along the way of creating this experience.

We will be available more on our Discord and the Steam forums now that this update is done and we look forward to hanging out with the community again soon!

5/22/22 (Early Access) v1.10