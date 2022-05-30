 Skip to content

_keyboardkommander update for 30 May 2022

Play through any novel

Build 8786623 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our new update is live and includes a feature where you can play through any novel that is uploaded as a Text document. Even non-english novels are supported. For non English characters simply type the accent mark and then the character you want to write. For example to type ñ type ~ and then n.

To upload a novel, copy the full path to the text document and paste it into the upload text box on the main menu.

We've also improved the UX such that you can see more text at a given time enabling expert typists to type faster.

