Faded Memories: Video Game Edition update for 23 May 2022

Faded Memories Update 1.02

Build 8786321

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New graphical assets were added. We literally made an ugly flower look pretty. See if you can figure out which one.

Bugs were fixed. One glitch added some challenge to the final boss fight (or is it?) by making the camera spaz out and not focus on the character. Not the kind of difficulty spike we were looking for.

Even more video game trivia was added. Here's one for free: What Sega system was named after a planet?

Finally, a new item was added for post game playthroughs. It gives the character a healthy boost!

Thanks for playing our game!!!

